Photos of the Week: 1/8/17-1/14/17
Sunday, Jan. 8: Minnesota Gophers guard Amir Coffey dunks against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The Gophers won 78-68.USA TODAY Sports Brad Rempel
Sunday, Jan. 8: Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk blocks a shot by Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg during the third period in Anaheim, Calif. The Wild won 2-1.Associated Press Chris Carlson
Monday, Jan. 9: Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks over Seth Curry in a win over the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center.NBAE NBAE/Getty Images
Monday, Jan. 9: The Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio attempts to keep the Dallas Mavericks' Deron Williams from receiving a pass from Andrew Bogut during the first quarterCopyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Wednesday, Jan. 11: Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Kris Dunn rises for a dunk in a 119-105 win over the Houston Rockets.NBAE NBAE/Getty Images
Wednesday, Jan. 11: Head coach Tom Thibodeau of the Minnesota Timberwolves smirks in the fourth quarter of his team’s win over Houston.NBAE NBAE/Getty Images
Thursday, Jan. 12: Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (right) winds up sitting in goal after Minnesota Wild's Nino Niederreiter (second from left) scored during the second period in St. Paul, Minn. Niederreiter scored twice and the Wild won 7-1.Associated Press Jim Mone
Saturday, Jan. 14: Minnesota Wild winger Jason Zucker celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in a 5-4 win over the Dallas StarsJerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports