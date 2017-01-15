Photos of the Week: 1/8/17-1/14/17

Sunday, Jan. 8: Minnesota Gophers guard Amir Coffey dunks against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The Gophers won 78-68.

USA TODAY Sports Brad Rempel

Sunday, Jan. 8: Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk blocks a shot by Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg during the third period in Anaheim, Calif. The Wild won 2-1.

Associated Press Chris Carlson

Monday, Jan. 9: Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks over Seth Curry in a win over the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center.

NBAE NBAE/Getty Images

Monday, Jan. 9: The Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio attempts to keep the Dallas Mavericks' Deron Williams from receiving a pass from Andrew Bogut during the first quarter

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP

Wednesday, Jan. 11: Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Kris Dunn rises for a dunk in a 119-105 win over the Houston Rockets.

NBAE NBAE/Getty Images

Wednesday, Jan. 11: Head coach Tom Thibodeau of the Minnesota Timberwolves smirks in the fourth quarter of his team’s win over Houston.

NBAE NBAE/Getty Images

Thursday, Jan. 12: Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (right) winds up sitting in goal after Minnesota Wild's Nino Niederreiter (second from left) scored during the second period in St. Paul, Minn. Niederreiter scored twice and the Wild won 7-1.

Associated Press Jim Mone

Saturday, Jan. 14: Minnesota Wild winger Jason Zucker celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in a 5-4 win over the Dallas Stars

Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Next Gallery
11

Top Tweets: Alums Wheeler, Lesnar show Gophers pride
Start Gallery »