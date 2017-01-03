Washington Capitals Come Back for Wild Win Over Maple Leafs

The Washington Capitals came out victorious in a wild game Tuesday night.

Despite finding themselves down by two goals heading into the third period, the Washington Capitals never quit and fought back for a big comeback victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Alexander Ovechkin slammed home the game-winning goal just 22 seconds into overtime to give the Caps the 6-5 victory.

For as good as Washington’s defense was Sunday night in the 2-1 victory over Ottawa, it was equally as poor Tuesday. Braden Holtby allowed three goals on eight shots and was pulled after the first period.

Philipp Grubauer came on in relief and allowed two goals while making 15 stops.

The Caps got on the board first when Justin Williams connected on an early power play less than two minutes into the game.

Toronto stormed back and tallied three goals in the first and added another in the second to go up by two heading into the final frame. Star rookie Auston Matthews recorded two assists in the game, including a beautiful spinning pass from behind the goal.

Whatever was said in the Washington locker room between periods two and three needs to be bottled up for the rest of the season. The Caps came out flying and got two goals within the first four minutes. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his first goal in seven games, then Dmitry Orlov added his second of the year.

Mitch Marner scored a pretty goal midway through the period to put the Maple Leafs back up by one. However, John Carlson answered it for the Caps just moments later.

Then, it was time for the captain to shine in overtime and send the home crowd away with a good feeling.

With the big offensive numbers being put up, several Caps had huge games. Williams recorded the fourth four-point game of his career with a goal and three assists. Kuznetsov, who got off to a slow start this year, also had four points with a goal and three helpers.

Orlov was all over the ice and finished with a goal and an assist.

Washington’s penalty kill unit was once again busy with the Maple Leafs being awarded six power plays. Toronto connected on two of those attempts.

The Caps get a day off before returning to Verizon center for a huge matchup with the division leader, Columbus. The Blue Jackets have a 16-game win streak and will be looking to tie the NHL record on Thursday.

