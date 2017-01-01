Strong Goaltending, Defense Propels Capitals to Win Over Senators

The Capitals had a strong defensive showing in Sunday’s win over the Ottawa Senators.

One day after exploding for six goals in a victory over New Jersey, the Washington Capitals were back on the ice trying to start the new year with a win. It was a much different game than the day before, but Washington escaped with a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

On a night in which the offense was stagnant, Washington got a big game from goaltender Braden Holtby and the defense.

Holtby was a beast in net and had a very impressive game. His only blemish was a shot from Kyle Turris that beat him in the second period. Overall, Holtby stopped 23 of the 24 shots that he faced en route to his 16th win of the season.

While the goaltending was superb, the blueliners playing in front of Holtby were extra special Sunday night. The defensemen were active all night on both ends of the ice. Both goals came from defenseman.

Karl Alzner tied the game late in the second period on a wicked blast just after his team successfully killed off a penalty. Taylor Chorney, who has been in and out of the lineup all season, scored his first of the year to put the Caps ahead. Chorney’s goal game early in the third period and the Capitals never looked back.

Fellow blueliner Brooks Orpik assisted on the game-winning goal.

The story recently for the Capitals has been the play of the penalty killers. Washington once again kept an opponent without a power-play goal. Ottawa failed on all four chances is had on the man advantage.

With the game far from over, the biggest moment came midway through the third period. Washington killed off a two-man advantage for two minutes when Evgeny Kuznetsov and Brooks Orpik were both whistled for infractions.

Washington has now killed 40-of-41 penalties over the last 10 games.

The Capitals have won two straight games and will remain at home to host the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday night.

This article originally appeared on