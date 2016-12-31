New York Rangers’ Nick Holden Showing Potential

New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden has overcome a rocky start to become a game-changer on the back end.

The New York Rangers’ defensive struggles have been front and center during the 2016-2017 season. While the Ranger forwards have gouged opposing teams for enough goals to earn 50% off pizza almost every game, the main failing of the team has been on the defensive end.

More often than not, of late, the Rangers have had to win games by outscoring opponents. It’s a far cry from the days of squeaking by with 2-1 wins on the back of Henrik Lundqvist.

There have been many black spots among the defensive corps, but newcomer Nick Holden has been a revelation of late.

Acquired from the Colorado Avalanche for a fourth-round pick in June, Holden was largely a question mark entering the season. He had to battle with former first-round pick Dylan McIlrath and sharp puck-mover Adam Clendening just to secure a spot in the starting lineup.

After winning that spot at the start of the season, however, Holden struggled mightily. Most games found him battling the puck and making poor passes out of the zone, resulting in turnovers and tilting the rink back toward the Rangers’ net.

But over the last month, Holden as found his game. While every other Rangers defenseman (including stalwart captain Ryan McDonagh, from time to time) has struggled, Holden has blossomed.

His offensive contributions have taken off: 3 goals and 2 assists in his last four games, to go with 8 shots on net.

On top of that, his defensive play has solidified. Holden’s puck movement in the defensive zone has been stronger than ever, and he’s shown a surprising willingness and ability to carry the puck through the neutral zone.

With the departure of Dan Boyle this offseason, this penchant for creating zone entries from the back end is more than welcome.

These flashes of skill are a manifestation of what Rangers GM Jeff Gorton saw when he made that low-level trade last June. While with the Avalanche, Holden enjoyed a fair amount of success with a team that mostly sat near the bottom of the league standings.

Holden’s most successful season, unsurprisingly, came during the Avs’ PDO-boosted Cinderella campaign in 2013-14. He scored 10 goals and added 15 assists for a respectable 25 points; with the Rangers, he has nearly matched those numbers in about half the time.

Holden’s 20 points are second among Rangers D behind McDonagh’s 24—his 7 goals pace all Blueshirt defensemen.

While the Rangers suffer multiple high-profile injuries, getting contributions from the back end is more important than ever. Nick Holden has provided that and more.

