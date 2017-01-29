Chris Pronger mashes Justin Bieber into boards at NHL Celebrity Shootout

The Associated Press photographer at Saturday’s NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout game was in the right place at the right time.

Take a look at his image of defenseman Chris Pronger absolutely savoring crushing pop star Justin Bieber into the boards during the event.

The Canadian pop star maintains he couldn’t be happier.

