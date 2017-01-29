Chris Pronger mashes Justin Bieber into boards at NHL Celebrity Shootout
The Associated Press photographer at Saturday’s NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout game was in the right place at the right time.
Take a look at his image of defenseman Chris Pronger absolutely savoring crushing pop star Justin Bieber into the boards during the event.
The Canadian pop star maintains he couldn’t be happier.
"This is one of the highlights of my life. For real." – @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/rYGHl4kdJp
— NHL (@NHL) January 28, 2017