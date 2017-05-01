Get a load of this ridiculous Connor McDavid goal

Pete Blackburn

I’m not sure if you’ve heard, but Connor McDavid is pretty good at that hockey thing.

The Oilers may have lost Game 3 on Sunday night in Edmonton, but this McDavid highlight is so good that it’s almost a win in itself. It contains one of the most ridiculous offensive zone cuts that you’ll ever witness, followed by a top corner snipe. It’s the kind of play that isn’t even fair to a defender because it’s simply unstoppable.

Unfortunately for Edmonton, it just wasn’t their night. One minute after McDavid’s game-tying beauty they allowed a bad goal, giving the lead back to Anaheim for good. The Oilers lost 6-3 and had their series lead cut in half, two games to one. Game 4 is on Wednesday night.

