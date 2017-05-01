Get a load of this ridiculous Connor McDavid goal

I’m not sure if you’ve heard, but Connor McDavid is pretty good at that hockey thing.

The Oilers may have lost Game 3 on Sunday night in Edmonton, but this McDavid highlight is so good that it’s almost a win in itself. It contains one of the most ridiculous offensive zone cuts that you’ll ever witness, followed by a top corner snipe. It’s the kind of play that isn’t even fair to a defender because it’s simply unstoppable.

Your Browser does not support iFrames.

Unfortunately for Edmonton, it just wasn’t their night. One minute after McDavid’s game-tying beauty they allowed a bad goal, giving the lead back to Anaheim for good. The Oilers lost 6-3 and had their series lead cut in half, two games to one. Game 4 is on Wednesday night.