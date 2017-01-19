Connor McDavid showcased incredible hands on game-winning goal that caused confusion

The first of Connor McDavid’s three points on Wednesday night in Edmonton gave him 100 for his career. The last gave his Oilers an overtime victory over the Panthers, though not without a bit of confusion first.

McDavid got a breakaway chance in the final seconds of three-on-three overtime and put his absolutely ridiculous hands on display with a bevy of moves as he closed in on net. To the credit of Florida goalie James Reimer, he managed to stick with McDavid and put himself in a good position to make the save to force a shootout.

And, for a minute, it looked like he might have.

The puck never hit the back of the net because Reimer managed to snag McDavid’s backhand attempt with the glove. While the ref signaled a goal and the goal horn at Rogers Place went off at the completion of the play, the Florida goalie protested and was sure he had stopped the scoring chance.

This caused some confusion in the immediate aftermath of the play. It ultimately went to a review, which provided some conclusive evidence.

Reiner did a good job snagging the shot, but it’s clear that his glove carried the puck completely over the goal line and into the net. The call on the ice was upheld and McDavid was given the goal, which sent Oilers fans home happy.

That’s now four straight wins for Edmonton, who are just two points back of the Ducks for the top spot in the Pacific division. For McDavid, his three-point night increased his season total to a league-leading 54 (15 G, 39 A) and puts him on pace for 94 this season. Not bad for a 20-year-old in his first full season, I guess.