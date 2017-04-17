The top 7 undrafted quarterbacks in NFL history

0

Some of the NFL's best QBs didn't even get drafted, like the newly-retired Tony Romo 7. Jim Hart: The Cardiac Cards won a lot of games under Don Coryell as Hart made four straight Pro Bowls 6. Jake Delhomme: Led a record 8 game-winning drives in '03 when Carolina narrowly lost to the Patriots in the SB 5. Tony Romo: Won 78 games in 10 seasons and finishes with 4th highest passer rating (97.1) in NFL history 4. Jeff Garcia: Steve Young's replacement finished his career with a combined 41,979 yards and 272 TD passes 3. Dave Krieg: Won 98 games, was voted to three Pro Bowls in Seattle and took them to the playoffs four times 2. Kurt Warner: Arguably the greatest Cinderella story in NFL history is now a memb