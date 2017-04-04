How Tony Romo’s retirement impacts the 2017 NFL season

Tony Romo's retirement will send ripples throughout the league, impacting several teams Come June, Dallas frees up $14 million in cap space for the coming season The Texans and Broncos have Super Bowl-ready defenses but now need to look elsewhere for a QB The Broncos will go forward with their current QBs: incumbent starter Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch Back in Dallas, Dak Prescott no longer has anyone looking over his shoulder Houston likely will turn its attention to the draft, although they don't pick until No. 25 Of course they could trade up, look to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo, or check out the FA market: Colin Kaepernick and Jay Cutler

