Troy Aikman: Odell Beckham is ‘one of the best’ but still has a lot to learn
Troy Aikman criticized Odell Beckham's peculiar behavior but reserved praise for the talented New York Giants wide receiver.
More NFL Videos
Troy Aikman: Odell Beckham still has things he has to learn
15 mins ago
Stefon Diggs elevates to haul in Case Keenum's 17-yard TD pass
1 hr ago
Former VP of officiating Dean Blandino perfectly explains why Lions lost on game’s final possession
1 hr ago
Watch Odell Beckham's graphic celebration which was (obviously) penalized
2 hours ago
Odell Beckham Jr. miraculously hangs on to bobbled ball for a TD, then raises his fist in the air
2 hours ago
Former head of officiating Mike Pereira breaks down the Bears' absurd goal-line fumble after a blocked FG
2 hours ago
More NFL Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED