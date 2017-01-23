When is 2017 Senior Bowl?

The 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl will showcase some of the best players in college football, as they look to make a final impression before their pro days.

For the 68th time, fans will be treated to the Senior Bowl, which will showcase some of the best graduated talent in college football. Starting in 1950, the Senior Bowl gives college players the opportunity to practice, and play against some of the best players who are also hoping to be selected in next April’s draft. Mobile, Alabama has played host to the event since 1951, and 2017 will be no different, as the teams will play inside Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Players from all over the country will participate this Saturday, including 25 from the SEC, which is the most from any one conference. The ACC will send 21 prospects, 14 will come from the Big Ten, ten from the Pac-12, and eight from the Big 12. Some of the biggest names in college football will battle it out, including at least seven that should hear their names called in the first round of next April’s NFL Draft.

The teams will be coached by two men who are definitely looking to get a win. The North team will be led by Hue Jackson, who won only one game as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns this past season. John Fox, who won only three games as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, will lead the South team. Each team will practice on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and all practices will be available to the public.

Kickoff is set for 2:30pm ET on January 28, 2017, and the game will be televised on NFL Network. Adidas will be the official gear sponsor of the game, as they will replace Under Armour for this year’s game. Both Fox and Jackson will have a ton of talent to utilize in the game, as the players look to make a final impression before their respective pro days in the coming months.

Here is how to watch all of the action online.

Date: Saturday, January 28

Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mobile, Alabama

Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium

TV Info: NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

While there will be plenty of NFL prospects in the game, there are some bigger names that will be on display this coming Saturday. Alabama’s O.J. Howard is the best tight end in college football, and running back Donnel Pumphrey just wrapped up one of the most decorated careers in college football history. The game will also feature some of the best cornerbacks in the country, as Tre’Davious White of LSU, Jourdan Lewis of Michigan, and Desmond King of Iowa will all be participating in the event.

No matter which NFL team you pledge your allegiance to, this game is certain to give a nice glimpse into next April’s draft. The 2017 NFL Draft class is full of incredible talent on both sides of the ball, and the Senior Bowl gives fans across the country the ability to see players they may have not seen throughout the college football season. It should be a tightly contested game, as there is a lot on the line for each player suiting up on Saturday.

