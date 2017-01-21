Washington Redskins: Where Does DeAngelo Hall Fit in Future?

DeAngelo Hall has helped keep an ailing Washington Redskins defense afloat, but what’s his future in D.C.?

When DeAngelo Hall joined the Washington Redskins, his career was at a crossroads. He had plenty of success with the Atlanta Falcons, but his one half-season with the Oakland Raiders was extremely disappointing. Midway through 2008, Hall was released by the Raiders. The Redskins wasted no time in picking him up, and Hall quickly rewarded them for it.

In his nine seasons in Washington, Hall has 23 interceptions, 76 pass deflections, and three touchdowns. Recently, however, he’s been struggling with injuries. In 2014, he appeared in just three games. In 2015, the cornerback moved to safety and played in 11 games. This past season, he appeared in just three games once again.

So Hall really hasn’t been present over the last three seasons. Based off the defense’s performance over that time, they’ve missed him. The Redskins best finish in total yards allowed over the last three years was 20th, which came in 2014. Their best finish in points-per-game was 17th in 2015. Even more telling is the pass defense, where their best finish was 24th in 2014.

It’s pretty clear that there’s a need for secondary help. A new plan needs to be built, but it’s unclear whether Hall is part of that plan. If it’s up to Hall, he’s coming back.

“I want to try and help this team win games.”@DeAngeloHall23 hopes to make a comeback in 2017: https://t.co/cYUD2wqXew pic.twitter.com/i3d2dN9jM2 — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) January 10, 2017

However, there are a few problems that could arise.

The Redskins could decide that they don’t want to carry him on the roster anymore due to his injury history. This seems unlikely, though, as the safety position is one of the weakest on the teams. It would be smart to carry Hall based off his knowledge and leadership alone. If the Redskins want to build through the draft, keeping Hall as a stopgap and a mentor is a smart play.

The other problem could be his health. Hall could decide that he’s had enough of the injuries, and hang the cleats up for good. Again, this seems unlikely, as he appears ready to go.

With the Redskins defense seemingly stuck on average, Hall’s return will be welcome. Now the only question is, can he stay on the field?

