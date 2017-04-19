Tom Brady will not attend Patriots’ visit to White House due to ‘personal family matters’
Tom Brady will not attend Wednesday’s visit to the White House with the rest of the Patriots, he announced.
“In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today’s ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters,” Brady said in a statement.
Several of Brady’s teammates have said they will not attend Wednesday’s ceremony due to concerns about President Donald Trump. Brady is a longtime friend of Trump’s.
Brady’s mother has been battling cancer since before the Super Bowl.