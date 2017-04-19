Tom Brady will not attend Patriots’ visit to White House due to ‘personal family matters’

FOXBORO, MA - AUGUST 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady will not attend Wednesday’s visit to the White House with the rest of the Patriots, he announced.

“In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today’s ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters,” Brady said in a statement. 

Several of Brady’s teammates have said they will not attend Wednesday’s ceremony due to concerns about President Donald Trump. Brady is a longtime friend of Trump’s. 

Brady’s mother has been battling cancer since before the Super Bowl. 

