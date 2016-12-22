The Tennessee Titans tackles are better than you think

The Tennessee Titans offensive line is back to all of its glory, and that is in large part thanks to their offensive tackles.

First off I should have this disclaimer, this is no disrespect to Josh Kline, Quinton Spain and Ben Jones who have been outstanding, also none intended for Russ Grimm who has made these guys an aggressive cohesive unit.

If you didn’t know, Taylor Lewan was a unanimous Pro Bowl left tackle. No one needs to get hurt, no one needs to drop out, nothing needs to happen for him to make the trip. That is huge.

On the other side, Jack Conklin is an alternate for the Pro Bowl. That sounds great, but not outstanding until you realize that he is the only right tackle in the NFL that got selected to the Pro Bowl even as an alternate.

The Titans are the only team with both of their offensive tackles in the Pro Bowl, which again is amazing after where the Titans were just a year ago.

You probably knew all that though if you follow this site or if you have been keeping an eye on the Titans on social media. What you may not know is just how dominant they have actually been.

The best example of this is the Pro Bowl. Not that they made it, but the talent in the Pro Bowl that the Titans have faced. Look at this breakdown.

-An offensive tackle can only really go against 3 position groups: Defensive ends, Outside linebackers and Interior defenders.

–Only three players from each position can go to the Pro Bowl. That means that only 9 players total will make the Pro Bowl from those positions.

-Of the 9 possible players in the Pro Bowl, the Titans own Brian Orakpo and Jurrell Casey take up 2 of those slots.

-Of the remaining 7 spots the Titans have faced 5 of them: Cameron Wake, Jadeveon Clowney, Khalil Mack, Ndamukong Suh, and Von Miller.

-That group combined for (wait for it) 1 sack and 1.5 TFLs.

I don’t know how you can possibly be any more dominant than that against that group of defensive players.

Say what you will about chips, help, schemes, alignments, etc. that is on the coaches. However, with a performance this great you can only think one of two things. Either you think the Titans have one of the best tackle tandems in the NFL, or you think that Mike Mularkey and his coaching staff is doing a legendary job.

There is no other option when they are blanking Pro Bowl players on a weekly basis.

