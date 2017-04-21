Tennessee Titans: Oddsmakers Say Team Longshot For Super Bowl

The 2017 schedule for the Tennessee Titans will test them early, but oddsmakers consider the team a Super Bowl longshot.

The NFL released its schedule on Thursday night for the 2017 season. And with that, came odds from BetOnline.ag Sportsbook. While the overall odds aren’t great, Sportsbook brand manager Dave Mason does like Tennessee’s chances in its regular season opener. The sports betting site lists the Titans as a one-point favorite in their opener at home against Oakland.

This is, of course, for entertainment purposes only. As for their odds to win the Super Bowl, Mason isn’t quite as high on the Titans. Tennessee opens at +4,000 to win Super Bowl LII, making the Titans the third-best pick out of the AFC South. Houston is first at +1,600, while Indianapolis is second at +2,500. Jacksonville is +5,000.

Interestingly enough, though the Titans are favored over the Raiders in the initial line, Oakland is tied with Pittsburgh behind New England in the AFC in terms of the best oddsto win the Super Bowl. The Patriots are +360, while the Steelers and Raiders come in at +1,200.

Breaking Down The Titans Schedule

All of this is just for show right now. Those odds will more than likely change again coming out of next week’s draft. And they’ll continue to change as we get closer to the opening of training camp. But as mentioned before, this is all for entertainment purposes only.

Tennessee’s overall schedule is a strange one. Coming off a 9-7 season in which they nearly got into the postseason for the first time since 2008, the Titans got just two primetime games. The first will be at home against Indianapolis on Oct. 16, while the second will be a Thursday night game at Pittsburgh on Nov. 16.

That game against the Steelers closes out a stretch in which the Titans play all four of the AFC North teams in a row from Oct. 22 through Nov. 16. Their bye is tucked in there, as well, on Oct. 29. They then follow that with a stretch in which they face three of their NFC West opponents Dec. 10 through 24, at Arizona and San Francisco before hosting the Rams.

The early portion of the schedule will go a long way toward showing whether the oddsmakers have pegged the Titans correctly. Tennessee, as mentioned, opens with the Raiders at home before traveling to Jacksonville Sept. 17. They then go back home to host Seattle before heading to Houston and Miami. That’s four 2016 playoff teams in the first five weeks with a divisional road game tucked in the middle.

The Titans have improved themselves this offseason with some key additions, including corner Logan Ryan, safety Johnanthan Cyprien and defensive tackle Sylvester Williams. And with the fifth and 18th picks in the first round of next week’s draft, they have an opportunity to add more impact talent.

We’ll see if it’s enough to put them over the top with what should be a reasonably tough schedule.

