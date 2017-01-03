Report: Bengals CB Adam Jones arrested, charged with a felony and three misdemeanors

Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was arrested early Tuesday morning in Cincinnati’s Central Business District and charged with three misdemeanors and a felony, according to a report from the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Per the report, Jones was initially arrested for the misdemeanors – assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. Later, he was charged with felony harassment with a bodily substance of the medical staff at the Hamilton County justice center.

According to complaints obtained in the report, Jones was originally detained for allegedly “pushing and poking” a man in the eye at the Millennium Hotel. Cincinnati police later filed complaints that he allegedly refused to stop when pulled away by officers and that he refused to enter the police car while kicking and head-butting.

At the jail, then, he allegedly spit on a nurse.

During a Tuesday morning arraignment, Jones’ attorney reportedly said he “vehemently denies” the accusations. A judge sent Jones’ bond at $37,500.

Judge sets $37,500 in bonds for Adam Jones. Felony charges involve spitting on jail nurse and deputy, documents say pic.twitter.com/Bjq7IVbycT — Kevin Grasha (@kgrasha) January 3, 2017

The Titans made Jones, 33, the fifth overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, but off-field troubles and arrests led to his being traded to the Cowboys and then suspended and out of the league by 2009. The Bengals brought him back to the NFL in 2010, and – according to the Enquirer – he’s now been arrested three times since then.

Jones made the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2015, and the Bengals re-signed him for three years last offseason despite his being at the center of the penalty-filled meltdown that helped end their season against the Steelers in a playoff game.