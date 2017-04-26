Pittsburgh Steelers: Ryan Shazier An Excellent Long-Term Piece

The Pittsburgh Steelers have drafted their share of linebackers in the first round as of late, and found one with a lot of staying power in Ryan Shazier.

In recent seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had problems finding consistency on the defensive side of the football. There have been fewer problems on offense. Obviously, that’s due to the likes of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell (when available).

However, it’s been a much different story on the other side of the football. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has done his best to address defense early in the draft. In four consecutive years, the team has used its first-round selection on defensive help. That includes three straight years (2013-15) drafting linebackers with their initial picks.

In 2013, it was Jarvis Jones from Georgia. He had hoped to bolster the pass rush. However, he was underwhelming in four seasons. Hence, Jones signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. Two years ago, it was Kentucky product Bud Dupree. He finished second on the team with 4.5 sacks in 2016. He is certainly a player on the rise.

Meanwhile, Ohio State inside linebacker Ryan Shazier came in between, drafted in 2014. All told, he’s emerged as Pittsburgh’s best defender — though you could get an argument from defensive end Cameron Heyward.

This past season, Shazier earned his first Pro Bowl invitation. He finished second on his team with 87 tackles. Shazier also managed four takeaways (three interceptions, one fumble recovery) and knocked down nine passes. Also, there were 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He followed that up with 18 stops and two more picks in the postseason.

Hence, it was a no-brainer when the Steelers (via Joe Rutter of TribLive.com) decided to pick up his fifth-year option. With veteran Lawrence Timmons off to Miami, the former Buckeye becomes an even more vital part of Pittsburgh’s defensive picture.

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished 12th in the NFL in total defense this past season. As a whole, this unit got better as the year unfolded. Still, there was that humbling 36-17 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Shazier’s biggest problem to date has been staying healthy. Keeping him for the long run is a very wise move, to say the least.

