Watch Antonio Brown’s game-winning TD catch for the Steelers over the Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to the playoffs — but clinching a postseason berth took all 60 minutes against the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Ben Roethlisberger found Le’Veon Bell on a broken play to give the Steelers a 24-20 lead:

With less than two minutes remaining, though, the Ravens reclaimed the lead thanks to a massive truck-stick-inspired run by Kyle Juszczyk:

Yet the Steelers responded in turn by marching down the field, capped by an absolutely fantastic touchdown catch by Antonio Brown, who reached across the goal line as he was being dragged down and twisted in every direction:

The Steelers escaped with a 31-27 win and clinched the AFC North ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.