Petty fully practices, will start for Jets at New England

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) Bryce Petty is ready to roll.

The New York Jets quarterback was a full participant at practice Wednesday and is on track to start at New England on Saturday.

Coach Todd Bowles said Petty would make his fourth NFL start after the quarterback suffered a bruised chest against Miami last Saturday night.

X-rays and a CT scan on Petty’s chest were negative despite him being forced out of the game after being sandwiched by Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh while completing a pass in the fourth quarter.

”I was concerned, but fortunately, everything showed that there wasn’t anything structurally wrong,” offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said. ”It’s just him dealing with it and he’s handled it well. He’s gotten reps both days looks like he’s throwing the ball OK.”

Gailey, who has coached football at various levels since 1974, wasn’t quite sure where the hit ranked among ones he has seen over the years.

”It’s got to be up there,” Gailey said. ”I don’t know if I’m going to say top-10 or top-20, but it’s up there. That was a heck of a shot he took.”

Petty’s play has been mostly mixed since taking over as the starter for Ryan Fitzpatrick. He’s 75 of 130 for 809 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions this season, and has been sacked 11 times.

”Some good things, some things that we have got to work on,” Gailey said while assessing Petty’s performance against the Dolphins.

”I thought he was more comfortable going into the ballgame than he was the previous times. That part of it was good, and I think he’ll get more comfortable with every game he plays.”

Running back Matt Forte (knee, shoulder), cornerback Nick Marshall (illness), linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle) and defensive tackle Steve McLendon (hamstring) sat out practice.

Forte has a torn meniscus in his right knee, but he played through it against Miami. The shoulder appears to be a bigger issue, as far as possibly affecting his availability at New England.

”It’s sore,” Bowles said. ”It’s sore enough to keep him out (of practice).”

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall (shoulder, back), defensive ends Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle) and Leonard Williams (chest), tight end Brandon Bostick (ankle), offensive tackle Brent Qvale (hamstring), running back Khiry Robinson (lower leg) and cornerback Buster Skrine (concussion) were limited.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL