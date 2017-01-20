Oakland Raiders Amari Cooper and Donald Penn to Skip Pro Bowl

Following the lead of Khalil Mack, two more Oakland Raiders are skipping the Pro Bowl — Amari Cooper and Donald Penn.

Oakland Raiders left tackle Donald Penn was outstanding in 2016. In his 12th season in the NFL, as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State, Penn enjoyed the best season of his career — his third with the Raiders.

Penn only just one sack in 2016 — and unfortunately, it had to be the sack where Derek Carr suffered a broken fibula. Penn slipped on the play, which allowed Trent Cole to get to Carr. At that point of the season, Penn was the only starting left tackle in the league who was yet to allow a sack.

Penn earned recognition for his stellar season with a trip to the Pro Bowl, which he is now skipping due to an undisclosed injury. This is only the second time Penn has earned an invitation to the Pro Bowl — the first time being in 2010.

Amari Cooper enjoyed a quality season as well, hauling in 83 receptions for 1,153 yards (8th in the league) and 5 TDs. He was 4th in the NFL in receptions of 20 or more yards, with 21.

Cooper also drastically improved in drops, with only 3 in 2016. Amari won’t turn 23 until June.

The Raiders had an NFL-high seven players elected to the Pro Bowl. Following the withdrawals of Carr, Cooper, Penn and Mack, there are now only three players going — Kelechi Osemele, Rodney Hudson and Reggie Nelson.

Seeing as all three are veterans, it wouldn’t be surprising to see all three withdraw. Especially Hudson, who suffered an ankle injury in the Wild Card game.

This article originally appeared on