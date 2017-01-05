Tom Brady says his $100 pajamas have restorative powers

At 39 years young, Tom Brady is one of the oldest players in the NFL. You would never know that by watching him play, though.

He just capped off one of the greatest (shortened) seasons of his career, throwing 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 12 games. He’s a legitimate MVP candidate and with the Patriots holding the No. 1 seed in the AFC, they’re among the favorites to win it all.

His secret? Really expensive pajamas. Sorta.

He teamed up with Under Armour to develop “Recovery Sleepwear” – essentially pajamas with technology in them to help an athlete (and everyday Joe) recover from a long day’s work.

“I firmly believe that sleep and recovery are critical aspects of an effective and holistic training program,” Brady said in a release. “Proper sleep has helped me get to where I am today as an athlete and it is something that I continue to rely on every day. I am excited to partner with Under Armour to bring game-changing sleepwear with the same bioceramics technology I use, to athletes all around the world.”

So just how much will these pieces of sleepwear run you? For a short-sleeve shirt or shorts, $79.99 apiece. For a long-sleeve shirt or pants, $99.99 each.