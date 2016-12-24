Watch the wild scene as Minnesota Vikings are rescued from their plane

The Minnesota Vikings’ playoff hopes are slim — so much so that they ruled out Adrian Peterson for Saturday’s game — and playing at Green Bay makes their challenge that much more difficult.

They still can get in, but they have zero chance if they can’t get off the plane.

The team flight landed safely in Appleton, Wisconsin on Friday but as it was taxiing it skidded off the runway and into a snow-covered patch of grass. Everybody’s fine, but they were stuck on the plane — for FOUR hours.

While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016

This is the pickle the Vikings Charter is in right now! Patience is more than a word when you have 2 live it!#faith pic.twitter.com/JI3EnGaEBP — Greg Coleman (@gregcoleman8) December 24, 2016

We boarded busses at Winter Park around 130 pm. 48-min flight to Appleton. It's 9 bleeping PM. HOW'S YOUR DAY GOING? #VikingsTrapped — Paul Allen (@PAOnTheMic) December 24, 2016

The airport did not have a staircase tall enough to reach the doorway of the stuck plane, so Jayron Kearse and the rest of the Vikings and staff were forced to do some serious team bonding:

We have run out of toilet paper so, of course, are using Packers media guides to handle business. #VikingsTrapped — Paul Allen (@PAOnTheMic) December 24, 2016

Crews worked on the Minnesota Vikings charter aircraft after it got stuck while taxing at the Appleton International Airport. pic.twitter.com/fduOHKbDPR — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) December 24, 2016

This is never good. #Skol @ Appleton International Airport https://t.co/OKboXc2r6O — Chad Greenway (@chadgreenway52) December 24, 2016

But wait! Salvation!

They are using a fire truck to slowly unload #Vikings players from the plane. Kickoff in less than 15 hours. — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) December 24, 2016

We made it. Slowly but surely down on the 🚒 #Skol pic.twitter.com/3vWZN3YzeT — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016

Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson shot a ProCast video as he was lifted off the plane:

After 4 hours, the @Vikings' @ceeflashpee84 is officially off the plane! And he's still all smiles. pic.twitter.com/QQVJDqRM6Z — FOX Sports: PROcast (@PROcast) December 24, 2016

Defensive end Brian Robison and linebacker Chad Greenway shot video, too.

Yes….. this…… just……. happened……… A video posted by Brian Robison (@brianrobison96) on Dec 23, 2016 at 7:42pm PST

Continued…… A video posted by Brian Robison (@brianrobison96) on Dec 23, 2016 at 7:50pm PST

Welcome to Wisconsin, guys. Now go beat Aaron Rodgers.