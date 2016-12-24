Watch the wild scene as Minnesota Vikings are rescued from their plane

The Minnesota Vikings’ playoff hopes are slim — so much so that they ruled out Adrian Peterson for Saturday’s game — and playing at Green Bay makes their challenge that much more difficult.

They still can get in, but they have zero chance if they can’t get off the plane.

The team flight landed safely in Appleton, Wisconsin on Friday but as it was taxiing it skidded off the runway and into a snow-covered patch of grass. Everybody’s fine, but they were stuck on the plane — for FOUR hours.

The airport did not have a staircase tall enough to reach the doorway of the stuck plane, so Jayron Kearse and the rest of the Vikings and staff were forced to do some serious team bonding:

But wait! Salvation!

Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson shot a ProCast video as he was lifted off the plane:

Defensive end Brian Robison and linebacker Chad Greenway shot video, too.

Yes….. this…… just……. happened………

A video posted by Brian Robison (@brianrobison96) on

Continued……

A video posted by Brian Robison (@brianrobison96) on

Welcome to Wisconsin, guys. Now go beat Aaron Rodgers.

