Los Angeles Chargers: 2017 Schedule Released

It’s been a disappointing few years for the now-Los Angeles Chargers. Could a favorable schedule get them back in the playoff picture?

There will be a new logo and helmet in a new city (sort of) when the Los Angeles Chargers take the field in Week 1 this season. The “sort of” is in reference to the franchise’s first season in the old American Football League. The city was…Los Angeles.

Regardless of where the team is playing, there’s a new man in charge. Former Buffalo Bills’ assistant Anthony Lynn takes over for Mike McCoy. The Bolts have a new defensive coordinator in Gus Bradley, who spent basically the past four seasons as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The personnel is primarily the same. The Chargers were not overly active during free agency. The offense is spearheaded by quarterback Philip Rivers, running back Melvin Gordon and ageless tight end Antonio Gates. Defensively, 2016 league interception leader Casey Hayward, outside linebacker Melvin Ingram and 2016 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Joey Bosa lead the way.

Here is how the complete 2017 schedule lays out for the Los Angeles Chargers:

Of course, for this team to escape the AFC West basement for the first time since 2014, it has to play better within the division. The Chargers are a combined 1-11 the past two seasons vs. the Denver Broncos (1-3), Kansas City Chiefs (0-4) and Oakland Raiders (0-4). All told, the Bolts have won a combined nine games since 2015.

Lynn was the Buffalo Bills’ interim head coach for a smidge in 2016. Now he’s got the same position on a full-time basis for the first time in his NFL career. And keep an eye on those divisional match-up as you’re looking at the Chargers’ playing slate for 2017.

This article originally appeared on