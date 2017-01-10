Just In Case You Missed It: Eagles sign cornerback Mitchell White

Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles added help to their secondary.

In a move that didn’t get much attention, the Philadelphia Eagles have added cornerback Mitchell White to their defensive secondary. White is a 5’11 and 185 pound cornerback who’s played in the Canadian Football League for the Montreal Alouettes since 2014. He was also a member of the Ottawa RedBlacks‘ championship team and was named an all-star following that season.

The knock on White will be the fact that he played in Canada. We tend to dismiss anyone that played there, but White does have some NFL experience. He spent some time with the Oakland Raiders before heading up north to continue his career in another country. Eagles fans will obviously be intrigued because he’s a cornerback. That was one of the team’s most challenged positions as the 2016 season began.

Unfortunately, the regular season didn’t do much to change that theory.

It’s uncertain what Philadelphia will do in free agency. When the 2017 season begins, many of the questions that we had about this team prior to last year’s off-season will be the same questions that we asked when next season begins. The cornerback and and wide receiver groupings remain the most challenged on Philadelphia’s roster, even after 16 regular season games.

Nolan Carroll is set to become a free agent on March 9th, and it’s uncertain as to whether or not Philadelphia will keep him. Leodis McKelvin was added in the off-season but was only signed for two years. The jury is still out on Jalen Mills. The upcoming draft won’t necessarily be littered with great corners, so the Eagles will, most likely, select one in the first or second round. Most hope they do so in the first. Either way, adding a corner was a move “The Birds” needed to make.

