Mic’d up Zeke Elliott after Salvation Army stunt: ‘I had to; it’s classy’

Despite the 15-yard penalty Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott received after he leaped into a giant Salvation Army kettle Sunday night, the touchdown celebration has resulted in a lot of good. Elliott has donated $21,000 to the charity that has also seen a sharp rise in donations since the moment went viral.

“I had to,” Elliott said of the stunt. “It’s classy.”

Elliott was mic’d up for the game, and Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” captured sound when the 21-year-old reached head coach Jason Garrett on the sideline, who was pleased by the touchdown but admonished the young star for getting a penalty.

.@EzekielElliott's laugh at the end 😂 Watch the @dallascowboys RB mic'd up during his @SalvationArmyUS celebration TONIGHT at 9p ET/PT. pic.twitter.com/IsGKtn9D9B — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) December 20, 2016

Perhaps most surprising, the NFL won’t fine Elliott for it. Let’s hope the decision is not merely a one-off but signals a departure from the tendency to push emotion and theater out of the game.

Stay classy, Zeke.