Eagles acquire former 2nd-round pick DT Timmy Jernigan from Ravens

Nunzio Ingrassia

The Philadelphia Eagles addressed their defensive line Tuesday, trading third-round picks with the Ravens for defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan.

The Ravens acquire this year’s 74th pick and now own four of the of the draft’s top 78 picks – 16, 47, 74 and 78. The Ravens picked up the 99th overall pick in the trade.

Jernigan, a second-round pick in 2014, has 13 career sacks, including five last season, could fill the void left by Bennie Logan, who left Philadelphia for the Chiefs in free agency. Jernigan, who played defensive end in the Ravens’ 3-4 defense, will likely play defensive tackle in the Eagles’ 4-3 scheme.

“Timmy has been a terrific player for us for three seasons,” Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said, via the team’s website. “This will allow our young group of defensive linemen an opportunity to compete and play.”

