Doug Martin suspended four games for failed drug test

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin suspended four games following a failed drug test

Tampa Bay running back Doug Martin will be suspended for the team’s regular season finale against Carolina, as well as the first three games of next season due to a failed drug test.

Following the suspension being reported, Martin and the team both released statements. Martin announced that he will enter a treatment facility. Bucs general manager Jason Licht stated that the team supports Martin’s decision to seek help for his personal issues.

In his statement, Martin reveals that he learned of the failed drug test last week. The failed drug test may help explain why the Buccaneers and head coach Dirk Koetter elected to make Martin a healthy scratch in the team’s Week 16 loss to New Orleans. Prior to the announcement of his failed test, Martin was expected to be a healthy scratch again against Carolina.

Statement from Bucs’ Doug Martin. pic.twitter.com/HC5uhS9mFo — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) December 28, 2016

In five seasons with the Bucs, Martin has picked up over 4,200 yards rushing,1,000 yards receiving and 25 total touchdowns. But this season, Martin’s performance has fallen off a cliff. Coming off his second career 1,400-yard season, Martin has just 421 yards rushing in eight games. Martin is averaging under three yards a carry in the worst season in his professional career.

The failed drug test and healthy scratch has led to speculation about Doug Martin’s future with Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers signed Martin to a $35 million contract this offseason. However, Martin’s poor performance and failed drug test could see the Buccaneers decide to cut the Boise State product when they are able to.

Joel Corry points out that this suspension voids $7 million in guaranteed money for the 2017 season.

A four game suspension of Doug Martin under the drug policy is a gift for the Bucs because they can void his $7M 2017 salary guarantee. — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) December 28, 2016

The Buccaneers will again lean on Jacquizz Rodgers in the team’s regular season finale against Carolina. The Buccaneers’ playoff hopes are on life support. The team needs to win Sunday and have every single result go their way.

