Browns’ Joe Thomas takes the credit for getting dodgeball added to the Pro Bowl

Seeking ways to renew interest in a sleepy Pro Bowl weekend that players themselves have increasingly found ways to escape, Cleveland Browns veteran tackle Joe Thomas offered the NFL suggestions ranging from a 3-point shooting contest to dodgeball.

“I said people would tune in and watch [a dodgeball game]” Thomas said on Wednesday via ESPN after he was named to his 10th consecutive AFC Pro Bowl roster.

Here’s how the sturdy left tackle humbly, hilariously took credit:

“Not to take any credit, but I’m taking credit here,” Thomas said. “That was one of my suggestions to spice up the Pro Bowl a little bit, was to do skills challenges that aren’t specific to your position. I thought it would be really funny to make fat O-linemen try to throw a football or catch a football. Or make quarterbacks have a long drive contest or make them lift weights.

Brilliant. Or if not a throwing competition, lineman volleyball. People would tune in and watch! During conference calls about ways to make the Pro Bowl more interesting, Thomas also suggested a home run derby or 3-point contest.

The actual Pro Bowl game has devolved into a glorified scrimmage at half speed. It’s hard to blame players for laying low and avoiding more bruises after a grueling season.

So credit goes to Joe Thomas for bringing some spice back to the Pro Bowl because yes, I/we are most definitely interested in watching the players dodge, dip, dive, duck, and dodge.