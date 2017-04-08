Cleveland Browns: How Good Can They Be In 2017?

With 11 picks in the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft, just how much can the Cleveland Browns improve upon their 1-15 record from a season ago?

No one wants to admit it, but the Cleveland Browns could very well be building something special. Finally. They own 11 picks in the 2017 and 2018 NFL Drafts. The first of those picks they are technically already on the clock for as they own the No. 1 overall choice this season after going 1-15 in 2016.

Chances are, they get Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with that selection. His arrival will do wonders for fixing their defense as he’s a dynamic edge rusher who can impact games by himself. From there they own the 12th overall pick as well as the 33rd and 52nd. It’s not crazy to think that they can get four different starters in a pretty solid draft.

The question is can they be good this season—and if so, how good? Well, that depends mostly on what happens with that 12th pick. If the chips fall right for the Browns they could wind up with either Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson or North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

If either is available, they need to run to turn in their card. If they are both gone, they may need to seriously consider taking Texas Tech signal caller Patrick Mahomes, even though that may seem like a reach.

Cleveland can draft whoever they want with their 22 picks over the next two seasons, but until they get a franchise quarterback they will continue to own the moniker of the “factory of sadness.”

Since rejoining the NFL in 1999 they have gone through an obscene amount of starting quarterbacks. The number is too long to list, and until there’s an end to that the answer to how good the Browns can be is not good at all.

Their chances of turning things around are placed solely on the shoulders of them finally finding someone to lead their offense and give them hope. If they do find a legitimate starter and hit on their main picks in the upcoming draft, then they can surprise a ton of people by finally becoming competitive.

