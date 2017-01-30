Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scores touchdown, performs ‘Salt Bae’-inspired celebration

During the second quarter of Sunday night’s Pro Bowl with the score tied at 7, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton threw a touchdown pass to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. With the league’s strict celebration rules only lightly enforced during this exhibition, Kelce proceeded to honor one of the most popular figures on the Internet during the month of January — the chef known as ‘Salt Bae’ and his viral salt flick.

Kelce’s imitation — an A+

Kelce then used the NFL’s twitter account to express his emotions around the touchdown and Pro Bowl event:

Salt Bae continues to be the world’s biggest winner of 2017.