Chargers at Browns Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The San Diego Chargers face the Cleveland Browns in Week 16 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

It’s been nothing but losses for the Cleveland Browns in 2016—quite literally. They haven’t won a game in over a year and sit at 0-14 on the current season. With a tough season finale, they might be entering their last chance at a victory on Christmas Even in Week 16. That matchup will be against the San Diego Chargers, who will be on the road at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Robert Griffin III’s return hasn’t exactly lit a fire under the Browns. In fact, you could argue that the offense looked better with Cody Kessler at the helm than it does now. However, the Chargers are vulnerable in a couple of areas defensively and playmakers like Terrelle Pryor and Isaiah Crowell will look to make an impact.

Though they’ve kept things close in almost every game this season, the Chargers are well outside the playoff picture as well. Philip Rivers has struggled as of late and the injury to Melvin Gordon doesn’t help matters in the slightest. In fact, they may need their defense led by Casey Hayward to lead the way on Saturday.

Those interested in seeing the Browns’ final realistic chance at redemption can catch the game on CBS. However, there is also the action streaming online or through the app with DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. Access the service by logging in with a paid subscription.

Details for Saturday’s game are below:

Date: Saturday, December 24

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland, OH

Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

There’s a reason that Browns are 0-14 entering Week 16: They aren’t very good at football as a whole. However, they’ve been showing flashes all season. And against a vulnerable, mildly imploding at season’s end, a flash might be enough to earn them a win—finally.

This article originally appeared on