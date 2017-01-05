Bills QB Tyrod Taylor undergoes surgery hours after informing team

The Buffalo Bills benched Tyrod Taylor in Week 17 to prevent him from suffering an injury that could prevent him from passing his physical in March. If he were to fail it, more than $27 million would become guaranteed, putting the Bills in a difficult situation.

As it turns out, sitting him didn’t make much of a difference. He underwent surgery on Thursday morning, which he revealed on Snapchat beforehand.

#Bills QB Tyrod Taylor may be having surgery today, per his Snapchat. Again, if he can't pass a physical by March 11, $$ becomes guaranteed pic.twitter.com/L3r9k9prlE — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) January 5, 2017

The team also confirmed the news, issuing this statement.

Two things stick out from the team’s announcement. For one, it’s interesting that the Bills used the term “elected” in the statement, insinuating that Taylor chose to undergo surgery against the team’s wishes. They also chose to include when Taylor informed the team of his decision, which is odd.

Buffalo seems ready to move on from Taylor in the offseason, but it won’t be able to do so if he fails his physical on March 11. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network estimates his recovery timetable is about six weeks, which would put him close to that pivotal date.

#Bills QB Tyrod Taylor is having surgery today to fix a core muscle issue, as he first reported on Snapchat. It’s a 6 week recovery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2017

This is sure to become an interesting situation between the two sides. Taylor is by no means the problem in Buffalo, but he’s also not worth $27.5 million in guaranteed money.