Adam Thielen expects to play for Vikings vs Packers in week 16

Wide receiver Adam Thielen expects to be on the football field for week 16 of the 2016 NFL season when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers.

While the Minnesota Vikings 2016 season as a whole has been mostly disappointing, there have been some bright points to help fans enjoy watching their team play. One of the most encouraging things has been the emergence of Adam Thielen.

Fans in Minnesota already knew Thielen was good. He has been working hard ever since arriving with the Vikings to work his way from a training camp body to a starting wide receiver for the team.

Having a breakout year, Thielen was becoming a favorite target for quarterback Sam Bradford. Sadly, in the game against the Indianapolis Colts in week 15, the wide receiver took a big hit that hurt his neck and knocked him out of the game.

Thielen spoke about his injury as his status for the Minnesota Vikings week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers in a recent article on the Pioneer Press website:

“I don’t really want to talk about injuries,” Thielen said. “I’m good to go. I’m practicing. … I would think (I’ll play). So, yeah, I’m feeling good.”

Having a hard-working player like Adam Thielen available would be a great benefit to the team’s offense. In his short time working with Sam Bradford this season, he has built a reputation for winning battles and playing hard.

“Adam’s just a really good receiver,” said Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford. “I think sometimes people underestimate just how good he is. You look at what he’s been able to do this year. You look at when he does receive one-on-one coverage, it seems like he wins almost all of the time.”

The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, December 24, 2016. With their backs up against the wall, the boys in purple will need to find a way to win if they want to keep their hopes for a playoff appearance alive.

