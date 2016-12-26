49ers : 5 Options for San Francisco’s First-Round Pick

The 49ers are currently slated to have the No, 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and have at least clinched the No. 4 pick. With glaring needs all along the depth chart, Niner Noise takes a look at five options for their first-round pick.

The San Francisco 49ers can fall no lower than the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

While it’s still mathematically possible the Niners overtake the one-win Cleveland Browns for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft in April, the likeliest of scenarios has San Francisco retaining the second pick instead of moving into the top slot.

Still, the Niners will wind up with a solid prospect if they stay at this spot.

So Niner Noise asks a very important question — who should be on the team’s target list this early?

Let’s take a look at five prospects San Francisco should consider with it’s first-round pick in 2017.

No. 1: Texas A&M EDGE Myles Garrett

If the Browns surprise everyone and select a quarterback No. 1, the 49ers should pull the trigger on Texas A&M edge rusherGarrett.

He is the top ranked player in this NFL Draft among a majority of mock drafts circling the internet. He is versatile and can play a number of positions on the line, as well as stand up as an edge rusher.

I see the value here taking the best player available, but the need is not as prominent as other areas on the depth chart. They have recently drafted two first-round draft picks along the defensive line already in DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead.

Garrett has a higher ceiling as a pass-rusher and the Niners could look to solidify that area for years to come.

No. 2: Alabama DL Jonathan Allen

If the Browns decide to go with Myles Garrett at No. 1, the Niners could select the second best defensive lineman in this draft in Alabama’s Jonathan Allen.

He has been accredited by Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, which he rarely does publicly.

“Jonathan Allen is a fantastic player for us, and even a better person and leader,” Saban said.

Allen fits the mold of a true nose tackle and cog up the middle, if the Niners stick with the 3-4 scheme.

CBS Sports draft expert Rob Rang currently ranks Allen as his No. 2 overall prospect behind Garrett.

No. 3: Spin the Wheel of Quarterbacks

What has been generally dubbed as a weak class, this year’s quarterbacks have a lot of question marks but have upside.

There is no clear cut player that holds the top spot currently, but there is room to stand out with the NFL Scouting Combine on the horizon.

The 49ers are clearly in need of a fresh start at the position and it’s unlikely Colin Kaepernick stays.

Deshone Kizer and Mitch Trubisky are the two players currently competing for the best QB in the draft, with Deshaun Watson not far behind.

I wouldn’t put it past the 49ers to draft their next face of the franchise in the first round. Kizer is a bit more athletic, has a higher upside and would fit well in Chip Kelly’s offense. Trubisky, on the other hand, has great pocket awareness, is more consistent but is limited by his physical attributes.

The wild card of the group of signal-callers is Deshaun Watson. Watson is a project but schematically he is a good fit in the uptempo offense and has just as much upside if not more than Kizer.

No. 4: Alabama LB Reuben Foster

Another Alabama star, linebacker Reuben Foster is a ferocious linebacker who can be an immediate impact player for the Niners.

This may not seem like a glaring need with NaVarro Bowman already on the team, but there is a few factors that could sway this decision. First of all, Bowman is up there in age, (30 years old) and with injury history, they could select foster to be a security blanket and successor. They recently resigned Ray-Ray Armstrong to a two-year extension, but he is a converted safety and is more suited to be a backup who can cover tight ends in coverage.

Foster is a true middle linebacker and he has the potential to be an All-Pro.

Bleacher Report’s NFL draft guru Matt Miller has the 49ers selecting Foster in his latest mock draft.

No. 5. Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey

Here I have the 49ers trading down to the bottom of the first round (Nos. 25-30) and selecting playmaker Christian McCaffrey out of Stanford.

No the 49ers won’t take him at No. 2 because that would be a major reach. The benefit of this situation is that they could stockpile more picks — this is an unlikely scenario but should be entertained at the least, since there are multiple needs the Niners could address this year.

McCaffrey can help the team in numerous ways. He is an X-factor and can line up at multiple spots, giving the Niners offense much needed versatility. He can also help in the return game. This is a match made in heaven, it would just take a team willing to sell out the farm for a lottery pick.

The road back to prominence will not be immediate and this upcoming draft has major implications.

We are in the midst of a transition from top to bottom and there will be numerous changes being made that will affect the decisions in the draft.

