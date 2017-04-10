Cavaliers resting continues to de-value the NBA regular season | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Kristine Leahy, Chris Broussard, and Jim Jackson join Jason Whitlock to discuss the Cavaliers resting against the Heat.

