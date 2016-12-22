Watch the Cavaliers mob Matthew Dellavedova after he got his championship ring

Former Cleveland Cavaliers backup point guard Matthew Dellavedova had to wait a bit longer than his former teammates to get his championship ring. The scrappy guard signed a four-year, $38 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks over the summer, delaying his chance to celebrate the pricey hardware.

But his former teammates made sure it was worth the wait, mobbing Dellavedova on Wednesday night after the team presented him with his title ring before their game against the Bucks.

Delly is welcomed back to Cleveland 'Cavs style' 💍 Oh, and J.R. wasn't getting left out pic.twitter.com/Nlwbp5thWH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 22, 2016

The Cavs still have a lot of love for Delly.