Steph Curry, Kevin Durant engage in fierce 3-point shootout and tell all who won

The Golden State Warriors sure don’t lack for shooters, and two of the best in the world put their marksmanship to the test in a spontaneous 3-point shootout during practice.

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant took roughly 200 shots from beyond the arc Tuesday while coaches kept count and rebounded. The competition captivated teammates and other onlookers as the two All-Stars hoisted shot after shot.

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant have been circling the perimeter, shooting 3s together for the past 20 minutes pic.twitter.com/J7JPFeeX1w — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 11, 2017

So who won? According to Warriors player development coach Bruce Fraser, Curry got the best of Durant by a single 3-pointer. If you doubt Fraser’s tally, Durant verified them.

“That was a really skillful workout right there, there wasn’t a lot of athleticism being shown, but iron sharpens iron,” Durant said, via the Associated Press. “You only get better when you play with the best and you work with the best.

“I didn’t even realize what we were doing. I was really just focusing on regaining some touch. It was definitely fun working with Steph. He works so hard, he brings something different to the game that I don’t have and I think vice versa. We push each other.”

Not only did the two sharpshooters push each other, they put on a show that even their head coach Steve Kerr could appreciate. And he knows a thing or two about knocking down a 3 when he played.

“It was really fun for me to watch,” Kerr said. “It’s really fun to think about, `Oh, yeah, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, they’re on our team.’”

Durant and Curry had to make five 3s from five different spots, but when you’re dealing with two of the best shooters in the world, it’s never that easy. Neither was missing, so instead of five 3s it often took many more before someone would win a location and then they could advance to the next one.

“It was super spontaneous, it wasn’t planned, which is always sometimes the best way,” Fraser said. “It’s good when those two get together for many reasons. It’s good camaraderie, good for them to spend some time together and it’s also a good way for them to compete a little bit. It’s pretty incredible to be able to work with two of the best players in the world on the same court, the same space.”