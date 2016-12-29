George Karl is getting lots of negative press for controversial comments he made about his former players in a new book, and the former coach doubled down on the criticism in a recent interview in which he said Damian Lillard, not coach Terry Stotts, is the one to blame for the Portland Trail Blazers’ struggles this season.

Karl: I was watching the Portland Trailblazers play, and I was trying to figure out, What the hell is wrong with this team? My conclusion is that Damian Lillard is getting too much attention.

What makes you think that?

Karl: Who controls the team? The coach and the point guard. And that team is not working. I think their coach, Terry Stotts, is a great coach. So I’m going to say the problem is Lillard. They were a together, connected, committed team last year. This year they’re not. What changed?

Lillard the Lyricist seemed to brush off the remarks, quoting some 50 Cent on Twitter.

Daaaaamn homie…In high school you was the maaaaaaan homie. Smh — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) December 28, 2016

But Stotts was hot, and he pulled no punches in defending his star player.

Stotts: Karl needs to "stay in his own lane" when it comes to the Blazers. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/5hmc8MXm1e — CSN Northwest (@CSNNW) December 29, 2016

“As you know I owe a lot to George. I got my start in coaching with George. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for him. He’s a successful coach.

“That being said, if he wants to diminish his chances for the Hall of Fame, if he wants to undermine his chances to be a head coach again in this league, if he wants to settle old scores with GMs or players or whoever else, that’s his prerogative. But when it comes to my team and my players, he needs to stay in his own lane.

“He doesn’t know Damian Lillard, he doesn’t know how coachable he is, he doesn’t know what a great teammate he is, he doesn’t know how much Damian cares about winning and how important he is to this franchise.

“And I thought his comments, however well-intended they may have been — which I don’t understand — I can’t tolerate.”

Now that’s a coach guys wanna play for. Karl, who says he wants to coach again, seemingly has become a guy that no one wants to play for.