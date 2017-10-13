Pacers pick up options for Turner, Sabonis
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Pacers have picked up team options on the contracts of center Myles Turner and forward Domantas Sabonis.
The option for the 21-year-old Turner is for a fourth year. The Pacers hope the 6-foot-11 youngster will become the long-term face of the franchise. Last season, he averaged 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds and was second in the league in blocks (172).
The Pacers picked up a third-year option for Sabonis, a 2016 first-round draft pick who was traded to Indiana by Oklahoma City along with Victor Oladipo as part of the deal for Paul George.
