New York Knicks: Kyle O’Quinn Team’s Best Center

Although he may not have been the one to sign a $72 million contract with the New York Knicks this summer, Kyle O’Quinn has been the best center on the Knicks.

First, a disclaimer: for the purposes of this article, Kristaps Porzingis is not considered a center. Porzingis plays minutes at the 5, but he’s technically a forward. The New York Knicks have three listed centers: Joakim Noah, Kyle O’Quinn and Marshall Plumlee.

Noah was the marquee free agency signing New York made in the offseason, making more than $70 million to come man the middle for the Knicks.

He’s been pretty much the player New York expected–he’s been good defensively and has helped make plays from the 5 spot, averaging 2.5 assists per game.

Despite the good things Noah has done, on the whole he’s been outplayed by Kyle O’Quinn, who signed for four years for less than Noah is making in year one of his deal. O’Quinn has never been a full-time starter in his NBA career, but maybe it’s time for that to change.

Per 36 Minutes Numbers For Noah and O’Quinn Player GS MP FGA FG% FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Joakim Noah 31 713 7.5 .493 2.9 .431 5.3 8.4 13.7 3.8 1.1 1.4 1.9 4.2 8.6 Kyle O’Quinn 4 498 12.0 .548 2.2 .677 4.9 8.2 13.1 2.5 0.8 2.8 2.4 5.3 14.7 View Original Table

Generated 1/5/2017. Provided by Basketball-Reference.com Generated 1/5/2017.

Although Noah has a slight edge in rebounds per 36 minutes and moderate edges in assists, steals, turnovers and fouls per 36, O’Quinn scores more and more efficiently than Noah. He makes nearly 55 percent of his field goals, second on the Knicks only to Willy Hernangomez.

Averaging nearly 15 points and more than 13 boards per 36 is pretty impressive, especially considering all the touches Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose use on this team.

O’Quinn’s motor is relentless and his hard work on the offensive glass often ends in two extra points for the Knicks.

That’s obviously a very efficient shot and a doubly nice one in that instead of using a half-court possession that would be better utilized by Melo, Rose or Porzingis, it’s just O’Quinn cleaning up the glass after one of the other Knicks got a chance to shoot.

O’Quinn’s long arms and athleticism also allow him to swat a lot of shots. O’Quinn ranks 18th among centers with at least 20 games played in field goal percentage allowed within six feet, allowing opponents to make just 51.7 percent of their shots there against him.

Compared to the 61.1 percent opponents have shot in that area on the floor against other players, O’Quinn makes a big difference.

Only 12 centers who have played at least 20 games have had a bigger impact on opponents field goal percentages around the rim, including known defensive stalwarts like Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside.

O’Quinn’s motor and wingspan are useful assets in protecting the rim, even if he doesn’t have positioning. Poor Kris Humphries had no idea O’Quinn was emerging from nowhere to smack his lay-up off of the backboard, but he suddenly he was there.

O’Quinn’s defensive numbers look good compared to the NBA’s best, but they’re terrific compared to Noah. Where O’Quinn holds opponents to 51.7 percent within six feet, Noah allows opponents to shoot 60.4 percent, just 1.2 percent lower than they usually shoot.

Although Noah can still force turnovers and grab rebounds, he isn’t the defender he used to be around the rim. Back in 2013-14, the earliest year NBA.com has these defensive numbers listed, Noah held opponents to 53.9 percent within six feet of the rim.

With age has come waning athleticism from Noah, and although he’s been healthy thus far this season Noah has played 70 games or more just once since the 2008-09 season. If the two are close in effectiveness right now, it shouldn’t take O’Quinn long to become the superior player.

He’s an ideal center for the modern NBA. O’Quinn doesn’t need a lot of possessions to be effective. He’s in the Andre Drummond/Tristan Thompson type of mold of player, thanks to his effective rebounding and rim protection.

Although the other two’s numbers might be slightly more real because they start games, O’Quinn holds up well. He’s got Thompson beat in each of the five major statistics, and he’s got Drummond in blocks and assists per 36.

O’Quinn might be unproven in a major role on a good team, but he should get a shot to prove himself at some point. With the bargain contract he’s on, don’t be surprised to see the Golden State Warriors come sniffing around him.

He’s exactly the player the Warriors need, and his $4 million annual salary makes any deal for him easy. The Knicks shouldn’t give him up–they’d be better off to start him–but who knows what Phil Jackson will do around the trade deadline.

Noah’s injury history means New York will likely hold onto O’Quinn as valuable insurance. Any player could be available for the right offer, but the Knicks are more likely to be trying to buy somebody than sell a player. Still, don’t be surprised if teams call about O’Quinn in February.

Thus far this season, Kyle O’Quinn has been an impact player. He’s also been the best center on the New York Knicks. The NBA community at large might not realize it yet, but O’Quinn can play.

This article originally appeared on