Kristaps Porzingis’ grandma and aunts break into song accepting Latvian award for him

Kristaps Porzingis won the award for Latvia’s Athlete of the Year this week, a deserving recognition for the young Knicks star. In a ceremony that was oddly beautiful, Porzingis’ grandmother and several other of the elderly women in his family stood to accept the award, and then performed an original song they had written for him.

(At least that is what the subtitles tell me happened. If you speak Latvian, please reach out and let me know if they’re accurate.)

Here is the translation of the song:

What we would like to wish our Porzingis tonight, tonight

Wish you good health and all of the work gets easily done

All those jealous sights should stay away from you

All the glory and fame for Kristaps while living in America

God give Kristaps opportunity to stay at such a high level for a long, long time

It’s … it’s beautiful. The whole event is beautiful. The introduction was beautiful. I want to attend the Latvian Awards.