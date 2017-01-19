James Harden gives the game ball to a 100-year-old woman on her birthday

Nunzio Ingrassia

James Harden could do no wrong Wednesday night in the Houston Rockets’ 111-92 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The All-Star guard finished with 38 points, eight assists and six rebounds, a night after he poured in 40 points against the Heat. Harden also put on a show after one of his four 3-pointers Wednesday night, breaking out a hilarious shimmy in the fourth quarter.

But Harden saved his best move for last. After the horn sounded, he walked toward a woman in the crowd and handed her the game ball – on her 100th birthday.

Harden truly did it all Wednesday.

