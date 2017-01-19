James Harden gives the game ball to a 100-year-old woman on her birthday

James Harden could do no wrong Wednesday night in the Houston Rockets’ 111-92 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The All-Star guard finished with 38 points, eight assists and six rebounds, a night after he poured in 40 points against the Heat. Harden also put on a show after one of his four 3-pointers Wednesday night, breaking out a hilarious shimmy in the fourth quarter.

The Beard steps back. The Beard shimmies. pic.twitter.com/06ZROH10qn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2017

But Harden saved his best move for last. After the horn sounded, he walked toward a woman in the crowd and handed her the game ball – on her 100th birthday.

When it's your 100th birthday but ball is life pic.twitter.com/sUAhDLR5G0 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 19, 2017

Harden truly did it all Wednesday.