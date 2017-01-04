Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder had some extra motivation when he faced the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. And Crowder had the home fans to thank for that.

Not because they cheered him a little louder before the game. Rather, it was the fans’ reaction to Jazz forward Gordon Hayward that got under his skin.

“I heard the cheering before the game. I didn’t like that at all. I think that was a sign of disrespect to me from the fans,” Crowder told reporters, referencing the reception Hayward received during lineup introductions. “That sparked a little fire in me.”

Crowder properly channeled his anger, tying his season high with 21 points to help the Celtics top the Jazz 115-104 for their fourth win in five games.

“I just felt disrespected,” said Crowder, who hit a season-high five 3-pointers.

After the game, Crowder took to Twitter and continued to vent.