Golden State Warriors’ oldest fan, ‘Sweetie’, dies at 107

The cycle of life — on the same day Draymond Green’s son was born, the Golden State Warriors’ oldest fan passed away.

Helen “Sweetie” Brooks was 107. She gained some fame during the Warriors’ championship run in 2015 and was invited by the team to watch a game from a suite at Oracle Arena. Steve Kerr gave her a shout-out on TV, and the coach remembered her before Thursday’s game.

“She took great joy in our team over the years and especially when we won the championship a couple years ago. She was really happy,” Kerr told reporters. “We heard about her passing today and wanted to send along our condolences to her family.”

The Warriors also released a statement, which said in part: “Her enthusiasm and zest for life and the Warriors were second to none, even as she surpassed the century mark. Sweetie’s presence at Oracle Arena during our championship season was as big of a thrill for us as it was for her.”

Helen Brooks, aka "Sweetie," GS Warriors' oldest fan, died Thursday, age 107https://t.co/4CDMzsRwH2 — Sam Richards (@samrichardsWC) December 22, 2016

Sweetie, who watched Warriors games with her husband until he died in 1998, joked that she lived so long so she could be the team’s oldest fan. She enjoyed one last win Tuesday night, watching a 30-point pounding of the Utah Jazz, daughter Lily Toney told the San Jose Mercury News.

“I think she was just tired,” daughter Lily Toney told the Associated Press. “She had a wonderful life, and we’re so happy she’s in peace now.”

