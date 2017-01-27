Enes Kanter suffers fractured forearm after slamming chair in frustration

During the second quarter of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 109-98 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, Thunder center Enes Kanter retreated to the team’s bench where he vented his frustration by slamming a chair:

While this act is certainly common throughout the league, this time Kanter paid for his recklessness — suffering a right forearm fracture:

Billy Donovan confirms it's a right forearm fracture for Enes Kanter. No timetable as of now. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 27, 2017

Kanter has played in all 47 of the Thunder’s games. OKC will need to quickly figure out a way to replace Kanter’s 14-plus points and almost 7 rebounds in less than 22 minutes per game, as he likely will be out of action for a considerable amount of time.