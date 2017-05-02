2017 NBA Playoffs round 2 roundup with Ian Levy – Timeout with Ti Podcast

Ian Levy joined Ti Windisch on the latest Timeout with Ti Podcast to talk about the four series going on in the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

Hey there! With the 2017 NBA Playoffs getting into the second round, there is a lot to talk about. To break down each and every series in round two, Ian Levy stopped by Timeout with Ti for about an hour-long hoops conversation.

Ian is a Senior NBA Editor at FanSided and the Editor-In-Chief of The Step Back, which is home to some of the absolute best NBA content on the web. If you haven’t, go check it out while you listen to this episode of TWT.

Anyway, to kick off the podcast Ian and I talked about the only series that hasn’t started yet, between the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz. Everybody around the NBA outside of Utah has picked the Warriors to win this series, and neither Ian nor myself disagree with that consensus.

However, both Ian and I believe there are some interesting things to watch for in this series. One of the most fascinating will be how the Jazz respond to the Warriors’ so-called Lineup of Death, when Draymond Green plays center and Golden State goes small.

Will Rudy Gobert be able to keep up with perimeter players, or will the Jazz simply pick a Warrior to leave open and allow Gobert to remain around the rim? Lots of interesting questions surround this matchup, and the answers should be even more interesting.

Next up was the series between the Washington Wizards and the Boston Celtics. I like the Wizards’ chances at a comeback because of how good John Wall is, but as Ian and I discussed, the Celtics are much deeper than Washington is.

Maybe the most fun part of this podcast was breaking down the series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors. More specifically, the really fun part was analyzing the footage of LeBron James almost drinking a beer, and talking more about J.R. Smith‘s role in the whole exchange.

In terms of the actual basketball played, we agreed that Toronto has a tough road ahead, as does any team looking to match up with whatever team has a LeBron James on it.

Finally, we wrapped up with the Houston Rockets series against the San Antonio Spurs. Houston blew out the Spurs, but could we see a comeback effort in the series by San Antonio?

