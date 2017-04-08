Erik Jones Dominates at Texas | 2017 XFINITY SERIES | FOX NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Highlights: Erik Jones leads 112 out of 200 laps and takes home the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway.

