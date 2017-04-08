Bubba Wallace spins, triggers multi-car incident in Texas

With 23 laps left in Stage 2 of Saturday’s XFINITY Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, a multi-car crash was set in motion when the No. 42 Chevrolet of Tyler Reddick appeared to ever so slightly clip the left rear of Darrell Wallace Jr.’s No. 6 Ford.

That triggered a chain reaction that also collected the cars of Brennan Poole and Justin Allgaier, among others.

The ended Poole’s day, although the rest of the cars involved were able to continue in the race.

Throughout the first two stages of the My Bariatric Solutions 300, a number of other cars encountered difficulty getting around the newly repaved, reconfigured 1.5-mile track.

Daniel Suarez brushed the wall while leading on Lap 54, and then had his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota come around on him two laps later.

Daniel Hemric hit the wall early, and Garrett Smithley also went for a spin.

Suarez, Hemric, and Smithley all were able to continue on in the race, however.

