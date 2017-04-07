Bobby Labonte: Level of concern ‘almost near panic’ with new Texas pavement

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will hit a newly repaved and reconfigured Texas Motor Speedway for the first time in Friday’s opening practice session (noon ET, FS1).

Along with the new asphalt, the banking in Turns 1 and 2 were reduced from 24 to 20 degrees and widened from 60 to 80 feet.

Thursday night on “NASCAR Race Hub,” 2000 Cup champion Bobby Labonte and former crew chief Andy Petree explained how drivers and teams are feeling before they hit the 1.5-mile Fort Worth track.

