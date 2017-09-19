Chase Elliott penalized after Chicagoland violation, crew chief suspended

Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano react to Chase Elliott's Chicagoland penalty and debate how they think it will change the team through the rest of the playoffs.

More Race Hub Videos

Radioactive: Chicagoland - "That guy is a (expletive) moron every week."

Radioactive: Chicagoland - "That guy is a (expletive) moron every week."

Just now

Chase Elliott penalized after Chicagoland violation, crew chief suspended

Chase Elliott penalized after Chicagoland violation, crew chief suspended

Just now

Winner's Weekend: Martin Truex Jr. and his crew chief recap their winning strategy at Chicagoland

Winner's Weekend: Martin Truex Jr. and his crew chief recap their winning strategy at Chicagoland

1 day ago

War Room Part One: Picking a champion from the round of 16

War Room Part One: Picking a champion from the round of 16

4 days ago

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. comments on Danica Patrick leaving Stewart-Haas Racing

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. comments on Danica Patrick leaving Stewart-Haas Racing

4 days ago

Andy Petree doesn't think Jimmie Johnson will make it to the 3rd round of playoffs

Andy Petree doesn't think Jimmie Johnson will make it to the 3rd round of playoffs

5 days ago

More Race Hub Videos»